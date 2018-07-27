× OHP asking for help after man’s body found along Oklahoma roadway

NINNEKAH, Okla. – Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a man was found dead along an Oklahoma roadway.

Around 1:22 a.m. on Friday, troopers say a Ninnekah police officer was patrolling U.S. 277 when he spotted a man’s body in the roadway.

Investigators were able to determine that the victim was hit by a vehicle in the westbound lanes of U.S. 277, west of U.S. 81.

However, officials are still trying to find the driver of that vehicle and identify the victim.

The man was wearing a blue shirt with the word “McKesson” on the front, and a pair of black and gray Nike Shox was found near the scene.

Now, troopers from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are asking for the public’s help with the case.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen a man walking along U.S. 277 near Matty’s RV Park, or can identify the victim, to call (405) 425-2323.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the victim’s manner and cause of death.