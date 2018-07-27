OHP searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash after man’s body found on highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NINNEKAH, Okla. - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Early Friday morning, a police officer in Ninnekah found a man's body in the middle of US Highway 277.

Investigators believe someone hit him and drove away.

OHP says the victim is between 30 and 45 years old and was wearing a blue shirt with the word "McKessen" on it. They also found a Nike shoe at the scene.

Now, they're hoping someone recognizes them and his tattoos.

"While they were investigating, it was determined that a westbound vehicle on 277 had actually struck the individual," said Lieutenant Kera Philippi.

Philippi believes he was walking down the road when it happened. But, they don't know what kind of vehicle hit the man.

"Don't know his relation to the particular area, if he just happened to be walking through or had a reason to be in that particular area," said Philippi.

She hopes someone will recognize the man by his tattoos.

"One of them is a cross tattoo that is on the chest and the other one is almost like a grim reaper style tattoo with a dog on a chain," said Philippi. "That was the tattoo that was on his back."

Troopers say getting the public's help will make the investigation move faster.

"At this point, we're just asking anybody if they have information regarding this, if they happened to be in the area and saw something this morning," said Philippi. "If during conversation this morning, if someone has said something about it, call and let us know."

In the meantime, OHP hopes this unfortunate case will serve as a warning for others to always to wear a reflective vest or light colored clothing if you're out walking at night or on a busy street.

"Anybody, anyone, is out on city streets, the darker clothing you are wearing, the less likely somebody is going to see you, so anything like that you can do to protect themselves and help give the driver a heads up that somebody is there. That benefits everybody," said Philippi.

The victim is now at the medical examiner's office where officials are working on identifying the man and the cause of death.