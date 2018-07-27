OHP seeking two persons of interest for questioning in connection to Noble shooting

NOBLE, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for two persons of interest they’d like to question in connection to a shooting in Noble.

Around 5 a.m. on Friday, officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation were asked to help the Noble Police Department investigate a shooting.

Investigators learned that police were called to a shooting in the 1100 block of N. 5th St. in Noble around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday.

OSBI officials say more than one victim was reported, but their identities and conditions were not released.

Officials are seeking two persons of interest for questioning: Bo Anthony Mullican, 24, and Rebecca “Becca” Kocher.

If you know their whereabouts, call the OSBI at 405-848-6724 or the tip line at 1-800-522-8017.