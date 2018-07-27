Oklahoma City Animal Welfare waiving adoption fees on Saturday to ease overcrowded shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Employees at a local animal shelter are hoping that a fun event will help save the lives of abandoned animals.

On Tuesday, officials with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare said they are in need of volunteers, donations and families who are looking to adopt a pet.

Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary said more than 615 animals are in the shelter right now, which normally has a capacity of about 450 homeless pets.

More than 2,300 animals were dropped off at the shelter in June, and it hasn't slowed down.

“We reached our longtime goal last year of saving the lives of at least 75 percent of the animals in our care – in fact, we reached 80 percent for the first time ever,” said Gary. “But if we can’t reduce overcrowding in the shelter this summer, euthanasia of healthy and adoptable animals is inevitable. We need help.”

Organizers announced that they will waive adoption fees for cats and dogs on Saturday, July 28 to help ease overcrowding at the shelter.

“We’re hoping the community steps up with at least 200 adoptions on Saturday,” said Gary. “We need more space, and adoptions are the fastest way to make space and save lives at the same time.”

All adoptable animals at the shelter are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations and are spayed or neutered.

If you can't adopt, you can foster, volunteer your time or donate items to the shelter.

Visit okc.gov/animalwelfare or call (405) 297-3100 for details on adopting, fostering, volunteering or donating.