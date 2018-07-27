× Oklahoma man accused of possessing child pornography

WOODWARD, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is behind bars after being accused of possessing child pornography.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit arrested 35-year-old Christopher Carter.

Carter was arrested on a municipal warrant and later charged with aggravated possession of child pornography.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and all of the findings will be turned over to the Woodward County District Attorney’s Office.