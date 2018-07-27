Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority rolls out new emergency rules

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Big changes are happening to emergency rules for medical marijuana in Oklahoma. The state's health department is now backing off some of those controversial amendments they approved last week.

“We’re just seeing a copy ourselves and what we’re looking at, really, is the same situation that we’ve been in,” said Jed Green, Political Director of New Health Solutions Oklahoma.

The new 75-page draft of emergency rules for medical marijuana became available Friday afternoon.

“There's some obvious things that have been done, they've obviously taken the attorney general's recommendations,” said Green.

The rules no longer include a requirement for a licensed pharmacist in every dispensary.

Also, restoring the sale of smokeable marijuana, no THC limits on cultivators, as well as the change of hours of operations for dispensaries.

The new proposed rules come in the wake of lawsuits filed by pro-medical marijuana groups. And, another change - a rule for women.

“Some common sense things that is good to see they removed like the requirement of a pregnancy test for women is just an additional burden on women,” said Green.

New Health Solutions Oklahoma says the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority still has work to do.

For one, Green said he wants to make sure out-of-state companies do not run the dispensaries, but rather Oklahoma owners who would benefit from the medical marijuana industry. And right now, Green says the law doesn't provide that protection.

“Who's backing these financially? Are these Wall Street interests? Are these more nefarious type groups? Who knows,” Green said.

Green still feels like the health department should not be overseeing the rules, saying it should be left to lawmakers. The new rules will be considered Wednesday.