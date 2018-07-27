× OSBI investigating shooting at home in Noble

NOBLE, Okla. – Authorities are investigating following a shooting on Thursday night in Noble.

Around 5 a.m. on Friday, officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation were asked to help the Noble Police Department investigate a shooting.

Investigators learned that police were called to a shooting in the 1100 block of N. 5th St. in Noble around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday.

OSBI officials say more than one victim was reported, but their identities and conditions were not released.