× Police investigating wrong-way crash along Oklahoma City highway

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a wrong-way crash that occurred overnight.

Authorities say they were called to an accident involving two cars near Hwy 152 and S. MacArthur Blvd. around midnight following an accident involving two cars.

Officials say the driver was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of Hwy 152 when they hit another car head-on.

At this point, there is no word on the condition of the drivers.