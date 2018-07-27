× Police: Man shot, pistol-whipped during early morning robbery in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is recovering after being shot and pistol whipped during a robbery in northwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police officers were called to the area of N.W. 10th and Rockwell Ave. around 1:30 a.m. on Friday following reports of a robbery.

The victim was walking home and was approached by a stranger when he got to his apartment. Authorities say the suspect demanded money from the victim, but the victim said he didn’t have any cash.

Instead, he offered the suspect his phone.

Officials say that is when the suspect swiped the phone and pistol-whipped the victim.

As the victim ran inside his apartment, police say he was shot in the arm.

Fortunately, he is expected to be OK.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.