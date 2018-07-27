Popular recruiter coming back to OU’s football program

NORMAN, Okla. – One of the nation’s top recruiters is coming back to the University of Oklahoma’s football program.

On Friday, OU announced that Chip Viney is returning to the university’s football program as a recruiting analyst. He is replacing former Sooner star Eric Striker, who is currently playing in the Canadian Football League.

“This is an important hire, and a really great hire for our entire program,” said OU head football coach Lincoln Riley. “Courtney has great knowledge of and experience with Oklahoma, our program, our coaches, our staff. He’s just an absolutely gifted and tremendous recruiter. He gained a lot of experience both here and at Nevada, and has excellent ties all over the country, as well as a great eye for talent. We think he’s going to add to what’s been an already successful recruiting department and we’re thrilled to welcome him, Whitney and their children back to Norman.”

Viney previously worked at OU as a defensive graduate assistant and special teams specialist under former OU head coach Bob Stoops.

“It means a lot to me to come back to family,” Viney added, “I mean from the head ball coach to the Sooner faithful. Being away for a year and a half and gaining the experience that I did, I’d never trade that. But this is home. We are excited to come back and rejoin the family.”

Viney says that he is excited about working with Riley, adding that what he is doing with the program “is truly spectacular.”