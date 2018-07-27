× Rescue crews investigating after vehicle found in Oklahoma City creek

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City rescue crews are investigating after a vehicle was found in a local creek early Friday morning.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City fire crews received a report of a vehicle in a creek in the 4500 block of N. Lincoln Ave.

Initially, bystanders told officials that two people may have been in the vehicle when it went into the creek. They said one person may still be missing.

However, fire officials say that no one was found inside or around the vehicle.

Authorities say the driver told them the accident occurred several hours ago.