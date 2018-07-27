× Texas man drowns after kayak overturned on Oklahoma pond

STUART, Okla. – Authorities say a Texas man is dead after his kayak overturned on a private pond early Friday morning.

Around 4 a.m. on Friday, officials say they were called to a possible drowning at a private pond in Hughes County.

Investigators say 33-year-old David Reyes-Jimenez and two children were in a kayak on the pond when the kayak overturned.

Officials say the children were wearing life jackets, so they were able to make it to shore.

Sadly, Reyes-Jimenez did not have a life jacket on and did not resurface after going underwater.

The victim’s body was ultimately found in about 12 feet of water.