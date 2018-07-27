Tulsa Zoo reveals gender of giraffe calf

TULSA, Okla. – Staff at the Tulsa Zoo have revealed the gender of a giraffe calf born last weekend!

The calf was born at 4:43 p.m. Sunday to mom Lexi and dad Hekaya but has not been named just yet.

“The calf was active immediately, and within two hours stood and began nursing, all of which are excellent signs in such a short time period,” says Zoological Curator-Mammals Jordan Piha.

The first examination of the calf happened Tuesday, during which time staff checked the calf from head to tail to ensure good health.

“We were able to safely and quickly examine the calf and are pleased to announce we have a 150lb baby BOY! We will be working with our partners at the Osage Nation to choose a name in the coming days so stay tuned,” said Piha.

The Tulsa Zoo announced the pregnancy on World Giraffe Day – June 21.

The zoo is temporarily closing access to the barn’s new public viewing area to give Lexi and the calf privacy.