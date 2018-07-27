× Woman injured after being hit by car in bar’s parking lot

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman is recovering after being hit by a car in the parking lot of a bar in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday, police were called to a crash in the parking lot of Henry Hudson’s, located near Memorial and Western.

Police say an alleged sexual assault occurred between a man and a woman inside the bar.

They say the woman followed the man outside, got into her car and recorded his license plate number.

Officials say another woman, who was not involved, got in between the victim’s car and the suspect. At that point, she was hit by the victim’s car.

Fortunately, the woman is expected to be OK.

Police say the alleged assault suspect was taken into custody.