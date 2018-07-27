Women accused of kidnapping Oklahoma teen back in jail

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – Two women accused of kidnapping an Oklahoma teen are back in custody.

According to the arrest affidavit, the 14-year-old victim told police he started talking to 35-year-old Kriste Aragon through Xbox Live.

The boy told police the conversations became sexual, and the pair exchanged explicit pictures. Aragon, who owns a candy shop in New Mexico, then reportedly told the child that she “wanted to have sex with him.”

When the boy got into Aragon’s car, another woman, 29-year-old Melissa Goelz, was also there.

At that point, the women told the victim they were going to New Mexico and that he “would never be coming back home.”

“It was very alarming. We knew it was going to be a bad situation if we didn’t act fast and get the boy located,” Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris told KRQE.

During the 13-hour drive to New Mexico, the victim says he was sexually assaulted multiple times. After the victim was reported missing, Oklahoma authorities began looking at his online history. They were able to track the phone number linked to Aragon’s Xbox account back to her candy business in New Mexico. Aragon and Goelez were arrested and sent to the Pittsburg County Jail to await trial. However, they were released in June after Pittsburg County District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said that his office was not prepared for the preliminary hearing. “We have additional information that we didn’t have yet — additional evidence,” Sullivan said. “We moved to continue that hearing. The judge was only able to give us a couple of weeks.” At that point, the charges were dropped and the women were released from jail. Now, they are back behind bars. KJRH reports that Aragon and Goelz are charged with kidnapping a child, lewd proposal to a minor and solicitation of child pornography. Sullivan says these charges accurately reflect crimes committed in Oklahoma, adding that they may be charged with other crimes in other states.