25-year-old Oklahoma man killed in single-vehicle crash

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – A 25-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Rogers County.

It happened near Catoosa, Oklahoma, on Saturday around 6 a.m.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Matthew Darrough, of Owasso, Oklahoma, was driving when the vehicle “departed the roadway to the right, overcorrected and entered into a ‘yaw.’ The vehicle then departed the roadway to the left and struck a large boulder and overturned two times.”

Darrough was ejected 90 feet from the area where the vehicle came to a rest.

He died at the scene due to his injuries.

Officials say he was not wearing his seat belt.

They are working to determine Darrough’s condition at the time of the crash as well as the cause.