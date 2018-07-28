Firefighters rescue dog from house fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters were able to rescue a dog during a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Crews responded to the home in the 1200 block of N.W. 187th Street Friday just before 2 p.m.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says a vehicle on fire in the garage had spread to the home, creating a significant fire by the time firefighters arrived.

Everyone made it out safely of the home, but crews were told a dog was still inside.

Firefighters were able to find the dog and rescue him.

The fire was quickly put out and nobody was injured during the incident.

The value of the home and contents combined was $590,500 with an estimated loss of $80,000.