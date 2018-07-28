“I’ll even bring the bubbles,” Oklahoma woman offers to be stand-in mom at same-sex weddings

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma woman is going viral after offering to be a stand-in mom at same-sex weddings if parents choose to not attend.

54-year-old Sara Cunningham says she wrote the post out of frustration after “several women had shared with her emotionally devastating stories at a same-sex wedding rehearsal in which Cunningham was participating,” NBC News reports.

“PSA. If you need a mom to attend your same sex wedding because your biological mom won’t. Call me. I’m there. I’ll be your biggest fan. I’ll even bring the bubbles,” reads the post, along with a 2013 photo of Cunningham.

“It was posted out of frustration,” said Cunningham, who is a mother of two and an ordained minister.

Cunningham told NBC News one of the women said her mother chose not to attend her wedding while another mother asked her daughter to give her a “heads up” when it was time for the daughter to kiss her bride.

“That’s what prompted the post, and I had no idea I would hear from so many in the community,” Cunningham said, adding “parents from all around the world that are willing to stand in.”

Cunningham has made it her life’s mission to open her arms to bring more love to the LGBTQ community.

“For me, it just represents unconditional love. Everyone needs their mother. Everyone needs love and understanding of their mother,” she told News 4 in 2017.

Cunningham’s mission started in 2014 after her son told her he is gay.

“We spent his whole life praying that gay away and, when he turned 21, he took a stand as a gay man and said, ‘Mom, I met someone and I need you to be okay with it.’ And, that’s the day he faced his biggest fear, and that was me,” she said.

Her mindset changed when she and her son talked about why he needed her support.

That’s when Cunningham reached out to resources to learn more about the LGBTQ community, eventually becoming an advocate.

Since she made the post, she says she has received more than 100 messages of encouragement and stories from same-sex couples.

“Everyone needs their mom,” she said. “To deny that on the most important day of their lives is devastating. I wanted to make the day better.”