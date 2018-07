× Norman’s Christopher Bell Wins Another NASCAR Race

Norman native Christopher Bell won his third straight NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, taking the U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.

Bell took the lead in a re-start during overtime of the race and kept it to win his fourth race of the season.

Bell becomes the first driver since Dale Earnhardt in 1999 to win three straight races on the NASCAR’s secondary circuit.

A big day in the #nascar Xfinity results and points standings for @CBellRacing. https://t.co/UF2YYN2xlk — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 29, 2018

For the first time since Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s feat in 1999, an Xfinity Series regular has won three straight races. Congrats to Christopher Bell on winning the @USCellular 250 at Iowa in an awesome finish! #USCellular250 pic.twitter.com/q2xtJM4KuL — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 29, 2018