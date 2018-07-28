× Oklahoma authorities pull body from creek off Lake Eufaula

McALESTER, Okla. – Authorities have recovered a body from a creek that extends from Lake Eufaula in eastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the body was pulled from Gaines Creek on the southern end of the lake about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The OHP says the body was first spotted in the creek about five hours earlier about three miles from a boat ramp.

The body has not been identified and the OHP said it was sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.