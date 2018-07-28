Oklahoma Department of Corrections working to end walkaways at correctional center 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says they are making efforts to improve security at a facility that has had four inmates walk away from it since January.

By Thursday, ODOC moved all 1,122 male inmates at the Jess Dunn Correctional Center to bright orange uniforms instead of gray.

The orange “is immediately visible, and uniforms have the word “INMATE” brightly emblazoned on their backs.”

The agency says they have taken other steps at the minimum-security prison for men including:

JDCC has a siren that sounds when an inmate walks away from the facility. The prison has added another one that will make the alert louder and more audible to Taft residents. When JDCC has a walkaway, the nearby female minimum-security prison, Eddie Warrior Correctional Center, sounds its siren, as well. ODOC continues to beef up facility security in its fenced areas of JDCC, while also improving the visual security of its perimeter. Officials say the public should note that minimum-security is different from medium-security, and each has its roles. For example, medium security prisons contain some of the state’s most violent and dangerous inmates – individuals who have assaulted other inmates, hurt staff, or are serving time for violent crimes.

Those prisons have double rows of tall fencing topped with razor wire (Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy features an electrified fence). They also have sensors on their perimeters that can detect when someone is attempting to climb over the fence or touch it.

Minimum-security inmates earn more visitation and freedom of movement. This can be a motivation for inmates to improve their behavior within the facility and participate in programming that prepares them for reentry. JDCC and EWCC wardens conducted a citizens’ advisory meeting recently and discussed ODOC policy on inmates assigned to JDCC and answered questions about the walkaways. Those topics include the importance of minimum-security facilities in transitioning inmates to life on the outside.

Inmates nearing the end of their sentences are eligible for minimum-security. While in such facilities, they may participate in public works projects, such as picking up trash or grounds keeping for public areas and buildings. Warden Farris has added Taft residents as requested to the resident notification list. These residents receive a phone call in the event of a walkaway, with priority being residents in the facility’s immediate area.

Officials say there are challenges at the facility including “overcrowding, an aging facility (which was not originally built to be a prison) and a persistent staffing shortage, with 31 correctional officer positions vacant this month.”