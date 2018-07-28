× One person injured after shooting in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Officials responded to an apartment complex after a couple called police saying they heard gunshots near S.W. 66th and S. May Saturday afternoon.

Oklahoma City police say they found one male with one or two gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he is in serious condition.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting and are working to determine who the shooter was.

They say they there was an SUV who sped away from the scene, but do not have any other details.

Authorities are still investigating.