OSBI: Man accused in deadly shooting at Oklahoma grocery store arrested

SEMINOLE, Okla. – A man accused in a deadly shooting at a grocery store in Holdenville has been arrested.

Around 10:30 a.m., Tyler Deerinwwater, 27, was arrested in the parking lot of a Seminole Walmart in connection to the murder of 36-year-old Johnathan Merriman.

On June 24, officials said shots rang out in front of Pruett’s Grocery Store in Holdenville.

Authorities called it a drive-by shooting.

The shooting left Merriman dead and one person injured.

The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects were taken into custody in connection to Merriman’s death the next day, however, they were still looking for Deerinwater.

Several agencies were involved his arrest Saturday morning.

He was booked into the Hughes County jail on a murder charge.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will continue to investigate.