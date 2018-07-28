Persons of interest wanted for questioning in connection to Noble shooting have been located

NOBLE, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says they are no longer looking for two persons of interest in connection to a shooting in Noble.

Saturday afternoon, officials with the OSBI said they located Bo Anthony Mullican, 24, and Rebecca “Becca” Kocher.

Police responded to the shooting Thursday night in the 1100 block of N. 5th Street in Noble around 11:45 p.m.

OSBI officials say more than one victim was reported, but their identities and conditions were not released.

Around 5 a.m. on Friday, the OSBI was asked to help the Noble Police Department investigate the shooting.

Authorities will continue to investigate.