Reports: Matt Holliday Returning to Baseball

Multiple reports out Saturday indicate former Stillwater High School standout Matt Holliday is returning to baseball.

Pending passing a physical, Holliday will reportedly sign a minor league contract with the Colorado Rockies.

Holliday spent the first five seasons of his big league career with the Rockies.

He last played in the majors last season with the New York Yankees.

Holliday will reportedly be joining Albuquerque, the triple-A affiliate of the Rockies, on Sunday.

Holliday is 38 and is a 7-time All-Star.