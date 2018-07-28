“Very thankful that they were all there,” Oklahoma City firefighter meets baby he delivered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City mother and father were able to meet the firefighter who came to their rescue last month.

On June 2, firefighter and paramedic Tyler Iago helped deliver the Waggoner's baby girl in the living room of their home.

They reunited Friday and it was the first time Iago was able to see baby Winnie since that frantic night.

"She came out with the cord wrapped around her neck, so we had to remove that as well and she was 7 weeks early, due to the fact that she was that far early also meant some complications," said Iago. "Performed some resuscitation on the baby."

Whitney Waggoner had her husband and mom there when it happened. Iago and his team arrived just in time.

"The fire team had gotten there and caught her just as she was coming out," said Whitney.

The Waggoner family says they just feel blessed that trained professionals were there to help.

"At home with increased risk of complications it definitely means a lot that things went well. Very thankful that they were all there and that she's doing well. Mostly grateful," said Whitney.

As for the emergency team - it's a new experience that will last a lifetime.

"The adrenaline rush is there and you know you have a life in your hands," said Iago.

Iago has been a firefighter and paramedic for three years now. This was his first emergency baby delivery.