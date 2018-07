Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Edmond Santa Fe and Sooner golfer Kendall Dye shot a final round 67 to finish 10-under par and win the LPGA Symetra Tour's Fuccillo Kia Classic in Albany, New York, on Sunday.

The tournament was shortened to 36 holes due to heavy rain, and Dye had to wait several hours to see if her score would hold up and it did by one shot.

It's Dye's third win on the tour, which is the LPGA's Qualifying Tour.