"I was sick to my stomach," Woman says she found plastic bag in drink from Yukon Arby's

YUKON, Okla. – A Yukon woman is warning others to check their drinks after she said she found a large plastic bag in her’s from Arby’s.

Amy White went through the drive-thru at the Arby’s in Yukon off Main Street, got a Diet Coke and drank half of it before she said she found the plastic bag.

White still has the drink she said she got Friday night at Arby’s.

“I about died,” she said. “I was sick to my stomach. I was grossed out. I thought how could someone allow this to happen. I mean, how could you not see a huge plastic sack in a drink before you give it to someone.”

White said she probably would have drank the whole Diet Coke, until the plastic was the only thing left, if it wasn’t for her baby.

“So, I went home, drank half of my drink and, then, my baby took my straw out of my drink, and I saw something in my drink and I didn’t know what it was and, of course, there’s a plastic sack in my drink,” she said.

White called Arby’s and said they didn’t even seem concerned or apologize.

“They said you can bring the drink back up here, and we can give you another drink and we can give you your money back,” she said. “That’s all we can do at this point. The manager even contacted her district manager, and they said the same thing… that’s all they could do.”

White said she’s thankful she and her baby didn’t swallow any of it.

“If a particle came off of that, he could have drank it and it could have choked him,” she said. “Either one of us could’ve choked on it.”

Her message for Arby’s is:

“What if this was their family member?” she said. “I’m a nurse, and I treat all of my patients like they’re my family and that’s what I would expect from people who work in the public. Treat people like they’re your family. You wouldn’t want your family taking this home and drinking it.”

We reached out to the Arby’s corporate office Sunday afternoon and are waiting to hear back.