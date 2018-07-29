Lightning strikes several batteries in Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. – Lightning hit several tank batteries early Sunday morning resulting in a huge fire.

Around 3:30 a.m., authorities responded to the blaze north of Carrier that has now consumed and ruptured about six batteries with two more still burning.

Director of Emergency Management Mike Honigsberg Sr. tells News 4 that the flames are contained and all they can do is wait. He is asking the public not to come and watch because it is a dangerous area.



Honigsberg says no injuries have been reported but they are keeping a safe distance for safety. Several of the buildings near the batteries are destroyed.



This is a developing story. We will update with more details as we receive them.