Police searching for vehicle in connection with fatal auto-pedestrian collision in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian collision Saturday night in Oklahoma City.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near NW 36th St. and Portland Ave around 10:45 Saturday night, where a man had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the collision.

Police tell News 4 that they are looking for a burgundy Ford Explorer from between 2002 and 2004 with damage to its front-right side.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.