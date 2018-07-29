Search underway for inmate who escaped from Oklahoma correctional center

MCALESTER, Okla. – Authorities are searching for an inmate who has escaped from a correctional center in Oklahoma.

Morgan L. Mitzner, 57, was last seen around 3:50 a.m. Sunday at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester. He is described as about 6 feet and 180 pounds.

Mitzner was serving a 30-year sentence on a second-degree burglary conviction out of Delaware County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can confidentially call the Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ escapee hotline at 405-425-2698 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.