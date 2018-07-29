Update: Missing metro teen found safe

Update: The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said the teen has been found and is safe.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY – A search is on for a missing 14-year-old, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Gabe Macahi Johnson was last seen leaving a residence on his bicycle around 1 p.m. Sunday near SE 59th Street and Harrah Road. He was wearing blue jeans, a grey T-shirt, black glasses and Vans.

If you know of Johnson’s whereabouts, call 911 or the OCSO dispatch center at 405-869-2501.