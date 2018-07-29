× Silver Alert issued for missing 93-year-old Oklahoma man

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 93-year-old Oklahoma man.

The last known whereabouts of Vaughn Purtell, who goes by ‘Clint,’ was around 6 p.m. on Saturday at a gas station in Muskogee. He was wearing a beige baseball cap, a dark blue plaid short sleeve shirt, jeans and brown shoes.

It’s possible Purtell is in the Muskogee or Broken Arrow areas. His vehicle is a red 2016 Ford F-150 with Oklahoma tag ‘DOY254.’

No other details have been released at this time. If you know of Purtell’s whereabouts, contact the Tishomingo Police Department.