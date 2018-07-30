18-year-old charged in alleged murder plot to kill girlfriend’s family

SHAWNEE, Okla. – An 18-year-old Shawnee man is facing charges following an alleged plot to kill his girlfriend’s family.

Shortly after midnight on July 20, dispatchers with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a home in the 344000 block of E. Hwy 188 in Chandler about a shooting.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found a 56-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the face and hand.

She was rushed to an Oklahoma City hospital, but is expected to recover.

Following an investigation, authorities allege that a 15-year-old girl and her boyfriend, 18-year-old Zachary Shane Sligar, plotted to kill three people inside the home.

Investigators say that it all started because the 15-year-old girl wanted to become emancipated from her parents so she could get married, but they disapproved of her plan. At that point, officials say the teen and Sligar came up with a plan to kill her family.

Authorities allege that Sligar was going to shoot and kill the girl’s mother and father, while the 15-year-old was planning to shoot her older sister.

Officials say they were both armed with handguns, but Sligar fired the first shot at the girl’s father, but missed. He then allegedly shot the girl’s mother once in the face and hand.

The Shawnee News Star reports that Sligar was charged with two counts of shooting with intent to kill and three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty says that both of the teenagers have confessed to their roles in the plot.