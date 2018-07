OKLAHOMA CITY – Two men have been arrested following a shooting in the southwest side.

Both 32-year-old Zackary Davis and 31-year-old Abel Fuentes were arrested in connection to the shooting, which took place back on July 6 near SW 43rd and Youngs Blvd.

The victim, now identified as Jacob Owens, was found seriously injured – lying on the road next to a car. He was taken to a hospital to have surgery but expected to be okay.