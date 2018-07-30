Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani spotted at Lake Texoma

TEXOMA, Okla. – A power couple in the music world was recently spotted enjoying some fun in the sun at an Oklahoma lake.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani made headlines in 2015 after representatives for the music stars confirmed that they were dating.

Since then, they have been spotted several times in the Sooner State.

This past weekend, Stefani posted several photos from Lake Texoma.

The Instagram videos show Shelton, Stefani and Stefani’s three children enjoying their time on the lake.

The couple began dating in 2015 after they both went through divorces with their significant others.