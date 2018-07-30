× Crews rescue driver stranded in high water in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – As strong storms moved through central Oklahoma early Monday morning, the weather caused a few problems for residents.

The thunderstorms brought 60 to 70 mile an hour winds in certain parts of central Oklahoma, while it also dropped four to five inches of rain in some parts of the state.

As a result of that heavy rainfall, officials say several drivers became stranded because of the high waters.

A van became trapped in roughly four feet of water near N.E. 50th and I-35 early Monday morning.

When emergency crews got to the scene, they found the driver on top of the vehicle.

In addition to the high water, the storms also caused power outages across the metro.