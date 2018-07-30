× Deputies investigating possible homicide after body found in burning house

LUTHER, Okla. – Deputies are investigating after a body was discovered inside a burning house near Luther on Monday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, the Hickory Hills Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 10700 block of Lori Lane in Oklahoma County.

As firefighters were putting out the blaze, they discovered a body inside the home.

Immediately, homicide investigators from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene.

During their initial investigation, authorities say evidence led them to believe that foul play was involved in the victim’s death.

Three hours later, deputies in Texas took the victim’s roommate into custody. At this point, Oklahoma County deputies are on their way to Gainesville to speak with the roommate.

The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, while the medical examiner will determine the victim’s exact cause of death.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.