Firefighters give away 116 smoke alarms following man’s death in house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – It has been a difficult year for firefighters across Oklahoma City.

This year, several people have died in house fires across the city.

Earlier this month, a man was killed when his house went up in flames.

“A passerby was walking by and saw this house on fire, called the fire department, called 911,” said Battalion Chief Jim Williams, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department. “When we arrived, it was well involved.”

Neighbors tried to help the man inside the house before fire crews arrived.

“I called 911 and started screaming for neighbors to help, and the next door neighbor tried to get in,” Anna Pyrone said. “He went in the back door and made it into the kitchen, but the smoke was so bad. He said the flames were shooting from the front room into the kitchen.”

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they began searching for the man.

“I just kept saying ‘Don’t let him be in there, don’t let him be in there’ – but he was,” said Pyrone.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters across Oklahoma City are working to make sure that something like this doesn't happen again.

On Saturday, fire crews teamed up with Red Cross volunteers to canvas the neighborhood when the victim died and install new smoke alarms for residents.

Firefighters from Engine 11, Engine 17, Engine 14, Rescue Ladder 14 and Haz-Mat 5 went door-to-door to offer free smoke alarms to residents.

Officials say many of the people they spoke with knew the victim, and were appreciative of the free alarms.

In all, they gave away 116 smoke alarms.

If you want a free smoke alarm and free installation, call (405) 316-2337.