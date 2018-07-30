Medical examiner: Lake Hefner shooter died from “multiple gunshot wounds”

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office has released its findings related to the death of a man who shot multiple people at a popular Oklahoma City restaurant earlier this year.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on May 24, police were called to Louie’s On The Lake at Lake Hefner following a reported shooting.

Family members say the suspect shot Natalie Will, and her daughter, 12-year-old Syniah Giles, as they were walking in front of the restaurant.

Family members tell News 4 that Will was grazed by a bullet and did not require surgery. Syniah was shot near the tailbone area and she spent a couple of hours undergoing surgery.

Officials later determined another young girl, Alex Speegle, was also hit by the gunfire.

Speegle suffered a shattered collarbone from a bullet and another one went into her right arm.

When officers arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting, authorities say they discovered the alleged shooter, 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman, dead outside of the restaurant.

Investigators say Tilghman was shot outside the restaurant by two armed civilians, identified as 35-year-old Juan Carlos Nazario and 39-year-old Bryan Whittle.

They told the gunman several times to drop his weapon, and shot him when he refused.

Now, the medical examiner’s office is releasing its findings related to Tilghman’s death.

Officials say the 28-year-old was shot a total of four times near the restaurant. The autopsy report states that Tilghman suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, the left thigh, the right back and the right thigh and pelvis.

His death was ruled a homicide, but officials say that determination simply means that another person caused his death.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has already said the two Good Samaritans were justified when they shot and killed Tilghman.

“The two armed civilians commanded Tilghman to drop his pistol. Witnesses reported that the men gave multiple commands to Tilghman. Tilghman’s response was to raise his pistol, point it directly at the man west of him and fire multiple shots at him. Tilghman lowered his weapon and then raised it again and pointed it at the same man. Both of the armed civilians shot at Tilghman in an attempt to defend themselves and others against Tilghman’s deadly threat,” the statement read.