Norman Animal Welfare hosting two-week adoption event

NORMAN, Okla. – A local animal shelter is hoping to find loving homes for dozens of cats and dogs through an adoption event.

Norman Animal Welfare announced that it will be holding a two-week long adoption event in celebration of National Mutt Day and International Cat Day.

During the event, all adoptions will be discounted to just $10.

The adoption event runs from July 30 to Aug. 11.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, officials say it will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 8.

All available dogs and cats have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Click here to view the animals up for adoption.