ODOT: Eastbound I-40 narrowed after hole discovered in bridge

DEL CITY, Okla. – Drivers along a busy interstate may need to find an alternate route.

On Monday afternoon, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced that the eastbound I-40 on-ramp from S. Sunnylane Rd. is closed.

Also, eastbound I-40 is narrowed to one lane between Vickie Dr. and S. Sunnylane Rd. in Del City due to a 2-foot by 2-foot hole in the bridge.

Drivers are encouraged to prepare for delays or find an alternate route.