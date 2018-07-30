Officials identify victim killed in hit-and-run crash near Ninnekah

NINNEKAH, Okla. – Troopers say they are still investigating a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the life of an Oklahoma man last week.

Early Friday morning, a police officer in Ninnekah found a man’s body in the middle of US Highway 277.

“While they were investigating, it was determined that a westbound vehicle on 277 had actually struck the individual,” said Lt. Kera Philippi, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shortly after the crash, investigators asked for the public's help identifying the victim and finding the driver who hit him.

On Saturday, officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced that the victim was identified as 43-year-old Michael Allen Jenkins, from Fletcher.

Authorities say they were also able to identify at least one vehicle that hit Jenkins.

Investigators say Jenkins was walking in the roadway along U.S. 277 when he was hit by a semi-truck driven by a 32-year-old Lawton man.

After the crash, the semi-truck driver continued heading westbound, and Jenkins was left in the road.

Currently, officials say they are still investigating the crash. At this point, no arrests have been made.

In the meantime, OHP hopes this unfortunate case will serve as a warning for others to always to wear a reflective vest or light-colored clothing if you're out walking at night or on a busy street.

"Anybody, anyone, is out on city streets, the darker clothing you are wearing, the less likely somebody is going to see you, so anything like that you can do to protect themselves and help give the driver a heads up that somebody is there. That benefits everybody," said Philippi.