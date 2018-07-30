Oklahoma father claims 4-year-old daughter was left on day care bus

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – An Oklahoma father says he will have to find a new day care for his children after his 4-year-old daughter was left alone on the day care’s bus.

Andy Sutton told KJRH that his 4-year-old daughter, Sierra, was left on a Salvation Army bus after a trip to a nearby splash pad in Bartlesville on Thursday.

Sutton claims she was on the bus from 3:15 p.m. until about 5:15 p.m. when his wife went to pick her up.

“Whenever they found her, she was sitting there screaming, bawling, beet red and freaked out,” he said.

Sutton says he believes that Sierra was likely sleeping under a seat on the bus, and that no one checked the bus when they got back to the day care.

He says he is thankful that it was cooler this past week and that his daughter was unharmed.

“Had it been last Thursday, I would probably be making funeral arrangements,” he said.

The Salvation Army in Bartlesville says it is sorry for the pain the incident caused the family.

“We had an incident concerning a child and we had a parent complain,” Lt. Ian Carr, corporal officer for Salvation Army Bartlesville, said. “We immediately launched an investigation. We are very sorry for the pain and concern this has caused the family.”