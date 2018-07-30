× Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly shooting his brother’s killer

GUYMON, Okla. – Authorities say one man is in custody and two others are dead following a fight in Guymon.

Around 5 p.m. on Sunday, officials with the Texas County District Attorney’s Office called to ask the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for assistance with a homicide investigation.

Investigators say 25-year-old Robert Prieto was killed when he was hit by a vehicle, driven by 21-year-old Jesus Alfredo Alvarez Catalon.

In an act of retaliation, authorities allege that Catalon was shot and killed by Prieto’s brother, Rodney Prieto.

Rodney Prieto was taken into custody on one count of first-degree murder.

OSBI agents say they will continue their investigation and turn over their findings to the district attorney’s office.