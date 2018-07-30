Oklahoma organizations urging change when it comes to untested rape kits

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several Oklahoma organizations are hoping to inspire change when it comes to the state’s untested rape kits.

Recently, an audit found that 7,220 rape kits in Oklahoma remain untested.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said testing these kits could help law enforcement catch serial offenders and potentially prevent more crimes, but it will be costly.

“The legislature is going to have to determine how they want to move forward in funding that effort,” Prater said in June. “No one is against identifying sexual perpetrators and certainly arresting them and convicting them. Those are the ones we want to get off the street. Those are the ones that every police officer talks about and wants to take to jail.”

On Monday, several organizations are coming together for the "Standing for Our Women" event at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

“My concern is for the women who are still waiting for their rapists to be taken off the streets. Can you imagine the terror they feel knowing their rapist is still out there walking free?” said Sara Bana, co-founder of E.V.E.

“The fact that the Oklahoma is not even testing rape kits is more than disturbing. There is a duty owed to these victims that no one is accepting responsibility for seeking justice for them," said Brenda Golden, with S.P.I.R.I.T.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. with peaceful protests in front of the north entrance of the Capitol on the sidewalk. Inside the Capitol, the Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence Task Force will be holding a meeting that is open to the public.