Overnight storms leave mess throughout the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY - Heavy rain, strong winds, lightning and flooding proved to be the recipe for disaster for many in the overnight to early morning hours Sunday and Monday.

One commuter was left stranded when their van stalled out in water that was 4 feet deep near I-35 and N.E. 50th. Thankfully, fire crews and the dive team got him to safety.

Others, who weren't out in it, were woken up by the noise.

"So, I got up to look outside, and it was just storming like crazy," said Elyse Ward.

But, the damage wasn't clearly visible until the light of day.

Our KFOR drone footage shows where a portion of a roof was ripped off near Northwest 20th and Classen.

In the Village, a massive tree toppled.

Other parts of the metro were left without power after lines were blown over, leaving crews working hard to get it restored.

A little further northwest, the storms out in Piedmont were pretty noisy and left behind a messy situation for some residents. One woke up to find her neighbor's trampoline had crashed through her window.

Social media posts reveal it was a common problem throughout that part of the metro.

"There were trampolines in other people's yards," Ward said. "They were posting, saying, 'Hey, is this yours?' saying there were children's toys in their yards that had just gotten blown away and they were asking if they had found theirs, you know, lids to sandboxes and things like that."

One woman sent our KFOR Facebook page a photo of her boarded up window, saying her child's electric car had blown through it.

Others were left with less damage.

"I came outside, and I'm missing my trash cans," Ward said.

It was a common inconvenience throughout the neighborhood - on a bad day for it.

"Unfortunately, it's trash day, so I'm on the hunt of looking through the trash cans throughout the neighborhood to try to find mine," Ward said.