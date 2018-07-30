Police: Murder victim found with gunshot wound to the head

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa are looking for clues after a man was found shot in the head at an apartment complex.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the Town Square Apartments regarding a man down in the area.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 25-year-old Aundre Byrd dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Initially, police identified two people they wanted to speak with about the shooting.

After an interview, officials learned they were not with the victim at the time of the murder.