Sheriff’s Office: Roommate of woman found dead in home being questioned; some neighbors unaware people lived at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUTHER, Okla. – A woman was taken into custody for questioning after her roommate was found dead inside a burning home near Luther Monday.

The Hickory Hills Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in the 10700 block of Lori Lane in rural northeastern Oklahoma County after the fire chief spotted smoke at around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

"While at the scene, putting out the fire, they discovered a body inside the home," said Oklahoma County Sheriff Spokesman Mark Opgrande. "They immediately called the sheriff's office and we called our homicide investigators to the scene."

During their initial investigation, authorities said evidence led them to believe foul play was involved in the female victim’s death.

"Learned through family members that there was another individual who was a roommate who was down in Texas," Opgrande said. "We have a investigator en route down there to speak to that individual."

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says the woman was pulled over by a Cooke County, Texas Sheriff's Deputy near Gainesville three hours later. Authorities are calling her a person of interest.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, while the medical examiner will determine the victim’s exact cause of death.

People who live nearby said that people had moved into the home within the last several months. It was sold four years ago and is currently in foreclosure proceedings, according to Oklahoma County property and court records.

"Trucks, people moving in and out, pulling stuff out of the house, trying to, like they were trying to move, other than that, no," said Vikki Wehe, who lives down the street. "Evil happens everywhere, so we can’t expect to be immune."

Wehe, and her husband Allan, both said they had no idea anyone was living in the home.

"Very sad that anybody’s been murdered," said Allan Wehe. "That’s really sad. It’s bad. I’m sorry to hear that and for the families that are involved as well, sorry that they’re having to deal with this."