Some Oklahoma City elementary students get free haircuts to get ready for school

OKLAHOMA CITY – In just a few days, students in Oklahoma City will be heading back to class.

In order to help kids prepare for the first day of school, teachers and professional stylists will be providing free haircuts for students who attend Parmelee Elementary School in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

“We are very grateful that our teachers go above and beyond every time and that they are willing to use their talents to better serve our families,” said OKCPS Superintendent, Dr. Sean McDaniel, who will be joining the event to get a haircut himself. “These acts of kindness are what set us apart as a

school district that cares for our students and their families. The first day of school is always a special one and having a new haircut will boost these kids’ enthusiasm and confidence to be ready for a great school year.”

“I am very grateful that Beauty Mark Salon is providing this service for our students,” said Michelle Lewis, Principal at Parmelee Elementary. “There is nothing quite like a fresh haircut to increase self-esteem! These haircuts will help our students feel positive as they start the new school year.”

Parmelee families had to sign up for a free haircut during enrollment week. However, stylists say they will receive walk-ins the day of the event if there are still spots available.